City of Independence offering furloughed workers delayed utility repayment plans

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Furloughed government workers in Independence can get a break on their utility bills.

The city announced Thursday that federal workers impacted by the government shutdown can contact Utilities Customer Services to schedule a repayment plan during the shutdown.

Furloughed employees are eligible for delayed payment plans without late fees.

“We understand the difficulties our federal employees are facing and do not want to add another worry to their plate,” Mayor Eileen Weir said.

Eligible government employees can visit the utilities center in person or call (816)-325-7990.