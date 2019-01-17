Congressmen Cleaver, Kennedy make friendly wager on Chiefs, Patriots game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Congressional Representatives Emanuel Cleaver and Joe Kennedy III have made a friendly wager on the outcome of the Chiefs and Patriots game.

Thursday afternoon, Rep. Cleaver tweeted that he’s “looking forward” to watching the Chiefs “dismantle the Patriots.” He tagged Rep. Kennedy in the tweet.

Just doing a little light reading in preparation for Sunday. It seems we meet again, @RepJoeKennedy, but this time at Arrowhead. Looking forward to watching my @Chiefs dismantle the @Patriots on Sunday! #ChiefsKindgom pic.twitter.com/RUxJzm9Brn — Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (@repcleaver) January 17, 2019

Kennedy, who represents Massachusetts’s 4th Congressional District, wasted no time responding by bringing up Tom Brady’s playoff record. He was confident enough to bet a bowl of New England clam chowder on a Pats victory.

Tom Brady has won 28 playoff games. Patrick Mahomes has played 1. And I’m old enough to remember Lin Elliott. So feeling pretty confident offering a bowl of New England’s finest clam chowder if the @Patriots somehow leave Arrowhead w/o our 11th AFC championship. #EverythingWeGot https://t.co/qtRzneWi8R — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) January 17, 2019

Not to be outdone, Rep. Cleaver shot back that he would offer up some Kansas City barbecue sauce if the Chiefs sent “Brady and company on vacation early.”

You've got yourself a bet! A bottle of some of the best BBQ Kansas City has to offer says the @Chiefs defend #ChiefsKingdom and send Tom Brady and company on vacation early. Let's go Chiefs! https://t.co/9dQuPv7IKv — Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (@repcleaver) January 17, 2019

So, who would you bet on? The Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes or the Patriots and Tom Brady? KC barbecue or New England clam chowder?

The Chiefs take on the Patriots for the AFC Championship this Sunday night at Arrowhead.