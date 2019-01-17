Congressmen Cleaver, Kennedy make friendly wager on Chiefs, Patriots game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Congressional Representatives Emanuel Cleaver and Joe Kennedy III have made a friendly wager on the outcome of the Chiefs and Patriots game.
Thursday afternoon, Rep. Cleaver tweeted that he’s “looking forward” to watching the Chiefs “dismantle the Patriots.” He tagged Rep. Kennedy in the tweet.
Kennedy, who represents Massachusetts’s 4th Congressional District, wasted no time responding by bringing up Tom Brady’s playoff record. He was confident enough to bet a bowl of New England clam chowder on a Pats victory.
Not to be outdone, Rep. Cleaver shot back that he would offer up some Kansas City barbecue sauce if the Chiefs sent “Brady and company on vacation early.”
So, who would you bet on? The Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes or the Patriots and Tom Brady? KC barbecue or New England clam chowder?
The Chiefs take on the Patriots for the AFC Championship this Sunday night at Arrowhead.