Fiorella’s Jack Stack shares their recipe for their blackberry barbecue sauce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Blackberry Barbecue Sauce recipe

Yield: 1 quart

Ingredients:

12 oz. blackberries

1 c. apple cider vinegar

1 c. brown sugar

2 c. ketchup

1/4 c. Worcestershire sauce

1/2 tbsp. liquid smoke

2 tbsp. chipotles, puréed

2/3 c. blackberry preserves

1/2 tsp. Kosher salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

Preparation:

1. With gloved hands or a wired whip, brush the blackberries in a medium-size stock pot.

2. Add the remaining ingredients and bring to a full boil over medium heat, stirring occasionally.

3. Reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

4. Remove from heat and strain through a chinois fine mesh strainer, pressing on the berries and scraping the outside of the strainer to get all of the sauce.

5. Heat amount of sauced needed to 115 degrees.

6. Pour over cooked salmon filet.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.