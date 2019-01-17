First 50,000 fans inside Arrowhead Sunday score one of these

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you need incentive to get into your seat at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, let this be it.

The Kansas City Chiefs are handing out jersey rally towels to the first 50,000 fans inside the stadium.

The uniquely shaped towel featured the phrase, “Let’s roll,” along with the team’s logo and “2018 conference championship.”

Also, if you get in your seat before kickoff, you’ll be get to see Grammy-award winning musician Melissa Etheridge — a native of Leavenworth, Kansas — sing the national anthem.

