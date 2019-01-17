Former FOX4 reporter, WWII veteran Glen Hanson tours old station in ‘Gift of a Day’ event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A longtime Kansas City newsman returned to FOX4 on Thursday. Glen Hanson walked the halls of WDAF-TV for nearly two decades.

He's 92 years old now, the World War II veteran made his hospice care wish a return to the home where he once anchored "The Glen Hanson news", among other roles.

The legendary reporter spent more than two decades covering the news in Kansas City, a majority of that time at FOX4, and for the first time since the 1990's, he returned to the familiar building and to a number of familiar faces.

It was a trip down memory lane, not only for Glen and his family, but for the folks on Signal Hill.

"I produced the newscasts for you, they were not any good but I produced them," former producer and news director Mike McDonald said.

A number of employees past and present shared stories with Glen's wife and his three kids.

"It's been a long time since I've been here. I mean, I was a child in junior high, and I was just trying to hold back from crying," son Brian Hanson said.

Glen was also a World War II veteran who worked to protect our country with courage, character and sacrifice. Crossroads Hospice helped organize Glen's "Gift of a Day" event, and provided him a number of gifts in addition to the special trip home.