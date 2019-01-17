Kansas City officials preparing for next round of snow, ice and winter weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Another blast of winter is moving toward the metro. Right now, the preparations are in full swing as rain, snow and severe wind chills take aim on our weekend.

"The conditions are going to be tough for us as well as the public,” Kansas City Public Works Assistant Director Greg Bolon said.

As clean-up continues from a storm that ripped down hundreds of trees and branches and knocked out power to thousands, another winter wallop is marching our way.

“We’re about to get hit with another storm, another weekend. Welcome to winter in Kansas City,” said Chris Hernandez, Kansas City communications director.

But the city insists in every way, it's ready for the next round. Street crews are already working 12-hour shifts to pre-treat roads.

The biggest concerns this time are a potential deep freeze and winds.

“You lose a couple degrees temperature, and all hell breaks loose so we want to make sure we’re here for that,” Bolon said.

The hope is temperatures hover closer to the freezing mark, so snow is what hits the streets.

“Because if the rain turns to ice under the snow and you plow the snow, you’re left with ice which makes it difficult to get around,” Bolon said.

That also means snow removal could take lots longer than the last storm. Two-hundred trucks will be running all weekend even into the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday if needed.

“As always we urge the public remain off the road during the storm whenever possible. Fewer cars allows for public works and MoDOT to be able to clear the roads and highways quicker. It also aids for emergency responders and utility companies to handle calls for service as well,” said Capt. Tim Hernandez, KCPD traffic division commander.

Should temperatures drop dangerously low, below 10 degrees, Ride KC will offer a warming bus at 10th and Main streets. If power outages return, overnight shelters could be re-opened, too.

“We're in constant contact with the American Red Cross. They opened one shelter at Hillcrest Community Center with power outages. If we need to do it and open more of them, they've got crews ready to go. We've already identified a couple more shelters if we need it,” Kansas City’s City Manager Troy Schulte said.

And after what so many experienced this week with lengthy power outages, Mayor Sly James said it's good to prepare now for the possibility of life without electricity again. Stock up on ready-to-eat foods and supplies to ride out the storm safely.