FOX4 Forecast: More clouds & fog today before snow returns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stay Weather Aware! The WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will last until 9am before our focus shifts on more clouds and fog today. Temperatures will struggle to get into the mid 30s again today. We'll see a lull in active weather for the next 24 hours before rain and snow returns to the forecast. This storm will impact your Friday evening as well as Saturday plans. Find out more about all the details in the forecast here.

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page