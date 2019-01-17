Metro plumber shares tips to prevent freezing pipes as temperatures fall in metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEAWOOD, Kan. -- Most people probably don't think about their water pipes -- until those things suddenly freeze.

Temperatures are expected to take a big dip this weekend when another snow storm blows our way. At APW Plumbing, Heating and Cooling in Leawood, owner Dixie Williford expects busy to pick up after the temperatures fall dramatically.

”Fortunately today the temperature just isn’t that low yet for pipes to really start freezing. Yes, we expect those calls to start coming in this weekend," Williford said Thursday.

Those calls will likely be from countless customers who find themselves in cold homes because their furnaces went out in the blink of an eye and their pipes froze or burst.

”It’s not necessarily because the furnace is old or aging or dead. It’s because of lack of maintenance.” Williford said.

What can you do to prevent your pipes from freezing? Williford said change your dirty filter.

”Change your 1-inch filter once a month. If you have a 4-inch filter, generally those need changing once every thing,” Williford said.

Williford also said when it’s bitterly cold outside, let your faucet drip.

"A nice little drizzle is what I like to call it because moving water is not going to freeze," she said.

Experts even say you can put foam wrap or newspaper around your pipes to help them stay warm. Also, don’t forget to open your kitchen and bathroom cabinets so that heat can get to your pipes.

”We just want more people to make sure any heat that can come in be around those pipes to keep them nice and warm. Finally, cleaning your furnace is just as easy as cleaning your air conditioner and do both once a year,” Williford said.