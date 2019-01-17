Nearly two dozen cars broken into overnight in River Market and Columbus Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Some neighbors in the River Market and Columbus Park neighborhoods got a rude awakening Monday morning.

Kansas City police are investigating about two dozen broken car windows in the areas. Officers say vehicles near 5th and Wyandotte, 5th and Broadway, the 500 block of East 3rd Street, and 5th and Holmes were all hit.

Police took reports for 16 damaged cars at 401 E. Missouri Avenue. That's the location of KCFD Firehouse 25. It sits across from several different apartment buildings.

"Went out to leave for work, and the back window was busted out," Andrew Brown said. "Someone had gone through everything, didn't steal anything, definitely went through my glove box and crawled in there."

At the Columbus Park lofts at 5th and Charlotte, a handful of cars were damaged. One resident said the person who broke through his window stole a few chargers.

Brown, who lives at 5th and Holmes, said his homeowners association is now considering putting up cameras. That way if something like this happens again, they can help police catch the suspect.