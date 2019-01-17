Parkway Social Kitchen shares their recipe for Apple bourbon glaze

Be Weather Aware Wednesday night into Thursday morning

Apple Bourbon Glaze

Yield: 1 quart

Ingredients:

64 oz. apple jelly
1 1/2 c. apple cider vinegar
1/2 c. maple syrup
1 tbsp. cloves
1 tbsp. salt
8 bay leaves
1 tbsp. black pepper

Preparation:

1. Bring first 6 ingredients to a simmer until jelly is completely dissolved.
2. Strain through a chinois.
3. Add black pepper.
4. Reserve at room temp for service.

