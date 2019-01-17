Parkway Social Kitchen shares their recipe for Apple bourbon glaze

Apple Bourbon Glaze

Yield: 1 quart

Ingredients:

64 oz. apple jelly

1 1/2 c. apple cider vinegar

1/2 c. maple syrup

1 tbsp. cloves

1 tbsp. salt

8 bay leaves

1 tbsp. black pepper

Preparation:

1. Bring first 6 ingredients to a simmer until jelly is completely dissolved.

2. Strain through a chinois.

3. Add black pepper.

4. Reserve at room temp for service.

