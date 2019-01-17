PBR shares moving tribute video after world-ranked bull rider from Missouri is killed in competition

DENVER — Professional Bull Riders Association shared a moving tribute video early Thursday in memory of Mason Lowe.

See that video above.

Lowe died Tuesday night after a bull stomped on his chest during a competition at the National Western Stock Show in Denver.

The 25-year-old from Exeter, Missouri, was ranked 18th in the world.

Group spokesman Andrew Giangola said Lowe was wearing a mandated protective vest.

He was injured while coming out of a chute on a bull weighing about 1,700 pounds (771 kilograms) and attempting to stay on for eight seconds.

A witness told KCNC-TV that Lowe fell off and was stomped as he tried to get up.

Professional Bull Riders CEO Sean Gleason says the group and the stock show extend sympathies to Lowe’s family.