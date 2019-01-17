Planetarium offers free enhanced viewing of ‘super wolf blood moon’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Planetarium at Union Station will offer an enhanced viewing of the super wolf blood moon on Sunday night.

The viewing in front of Union Station begins at 9 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

“As long as skies are clear you’ll be able to view this amazing event with the naked eye,” said Jeff Rosenblatt, Planetarium Director. “However, our telescopes magnify the moon 100 times which will provide spectacular detail as the Earth, Moon and Sun line up to create a total eclipse.”

A supermoon is a full moon occurring at perigee, the moon’s closest point to Earth in its orbit. A supermoon can appear up to 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than a “micromoon,” or 7 percent bigger than an average full moon. The difference in size and brightness is due to the moon’s proximity to Earth.

The name “wolf moon” comes from the Old Farmer’s Almanac to refer to a “full moon.” The name can be traced to earlier times when wolves would gather to howl at the moon during an unusual event.

You can find more information on Sunday night’s viewing here.