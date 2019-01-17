Police say 71-year-old woman shot, killed in Kansas City drove car similar to murder suspect’s intended target

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A case of mistaken identity may have happened in a Wednesday shooting that killed a 71-year-old woman, and led to a murder charge against a 25-year-old man. Jackson County prosecutors charged Dakkota S. Siders with second-degree murder on Thursday, in addition to a number of other charges.

Police found Barbara J. Harper dead in a white Toyota Corolla when they went to investigate what originally was a crash at about 3 a.m. on Wednesday. When officers arrived they discovered that Harper was shot. Investigators found holes in a headrest, and found both driver's and passenger's side windows shot out.

Detectives looked through surveillance video on city cameras and found a vehicle speeding behind Harper's before she swerved and struck a guardrail. Spent shell casings were found nearby in the roadway near westbound I-70 and the entrance ramp to I-35.

They heard gunshot sounds on another video which allegedly showed Siders' vehicle after investigators matched up license plates. Officers conducted a stakeout at a home and arrested Siders, who pulled into the driveway driving the same vehicle seen on surveillance. He was found with a 9 mm handgun in his waistband and another under his armpit. They also found him with a large amount of cash, and three pounds of marijuana inside the home he pulled up to.

During the investigation, detectives also discovered that shots were fired near the Shady Lady on East 12th Street shortly before Harper was killed, and the same gun was used in both shootings.

Detectives think that Harper's vehicle was targeted believing it was related to the shooting that happened at the Shady Lady. Police say based on evidence that they believe the victim had no involvement with the shooting at the Shady Lady, but she was targeted merely due to her car’s resemblance to the one involved in the earlier shooting.

Siders is also charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a firearm, armed criminal action and delivery of a controlled substance. He's in jail on a $500,000 cash bond. He had been on probation for a drug and weapons conviction that he pleaded guilty to in May of 2017.