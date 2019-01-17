× Raytown police looking for missing 42-year-old described as witness in homicide

RAYTOWN, Mo. — The Raytown Police Department issued a Silver Alert Thursday for a missing 42-year-old man who is a witness in a pending homicide case.

Kenneth E. Cornwell Jr., has not been seen since Tuesday around 8:15 p.m. near East 67th Street and Lane Avenue.

Police say Cornwell is driving a green 2000 Kia Spectra bearing Missouri, SR0G3L.

According to police, Cornwell white, male who is 6 feet tall, 240 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes, with tattoos on his left and right arms.

If you see him call 911 or the Raytown Police Department at 816-737-6020.