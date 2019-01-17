Student claims Kansas teacher told her that her skin was ‘too dark’

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A black student is suing a Kansas school district, alleging that she was told she couldn’t perform with a school dance team during a school event because her skin was “too dark.”

Camille Sturdivant alleges in a lawsuit against the Blue Valley School District that she suffered racial discrimination and was ostracized from dance team events after she complained about how she was treated because of her race.

The Kansas City Star reports Sturdivant graduated in May 2018 from Blue Valley Northwest High School, where she was one of two black students on the 14-member Dazzlers dance team.

She also contends the dance team’s coach was fired last year because of racial comments she made about Sturdivant.

The school district said in a statement that it doesn’t tolerate discrimination.