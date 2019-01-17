‘The Mahomes of women’s football’: Metro QB featured in new NFL ad with Chiefs QB

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- No one's ever accused her of throwing like a girl. In fact, some say she throws like Patrick Mahomes.

Brooke Liebsch is just 18 years old, but she's about to start her second season of semi-professional women's football. She's been throwing long bombs since elementary school, and now she's making a big splash in the football world.

The Chiefs' star quarterback is her hero, and there's a reason they call her the "Mahomes of women's football." Now they have something else in common: They both star in a new NFL promo.

If you've been watching the Chiefs for the last month or so, you've most likely seen Liebsch. She's featured in a national TV commercial with Mahomes.

"It's just mind blowing," Liebsch said. "It's hard to believe that that's me on TV."

The new ad features the new faces of football. There's Mahomes, of course, and then there's Liebsch, running in place in her gear.

It started with a phone call from New York three weeks ago.

"'We have a spot for an NFL playoff commercial. Would you like to do it?' I said, 'Yes I'd like to do it,'" the teen said.

But the limelight is nothing new for this 18-year-old.

The KC North native has been turning heads since signing up for Pop Warner football as a little kid.

"I walked up to the table, and they were like, 'Are you cheerleading?' and I said, 'No, I'm playing football," Liebsch said.

From Pop Warner, Liebsch made the jump to playing QB at Liberty North High School, taking big hits on the field and doling out her own, too.

"Never give up" is her motto. It's inked on her throwing arm, along with the number 15 in red.

"I'm number 15 for my women's team this year, taking on the Patrick spirit," she said.

Liebsch made the leap to semi-pro women's football with the Kansas City Titans last year, the youngest player ever in the Women's Football Alliance.

Highlight throws set the stage for a meeting with Mahomes last month.

"I talked to him about football, watched my highlights," she said. "It was the best experience, and I don't want to forget it."

Liebsch will play quarterback for Denver's Mile High Blaze next year. The new season starts in April, and she's determined to show the world why some call her the Mahomes of women's football.