Chiefs meet media as team prepares for AFC Championship Game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes picked apart the Patriots in the second half of their regular-season meeting, nearly leading the Chiefs to a comeback win on the road, the two teams are set to faceoff in a rematch for the AFC Championship.

We expect to hear from Coach Andy Reid, Eric Bieniemy, Bob Sutton, Dave Toub, Eric Fisher, Mitchell Schwartz, Dustin Colquitt and Steven Nelson.

New England is hoping its effort disrupting Philip Rivers and the Chargers in the divisional round will carry over at Kansas City.

Mahomes will be the sixth All-Pro quarterback to face New England in the playoffs during the Belichick-Brady era. The Patriots are 4-1 against the previous five.