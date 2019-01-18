2 pedestrians injured after crash on the Plaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two pedestrians are injured after being hit by a car on the Country Club Plaza Friday night.

Kansas City police tell FOX4 that a man and a woman were crossing the street near 46th Terrace and J.C. Nichols Parkway around 6:30 when they were struck by a white Nissan.

One pedestrian suffered serious injuries, while the other is in critical condition. The driver was not injured.

J.C. Nichols Parkway is closed while police investigate.

This story is developing and will be updated.