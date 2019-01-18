Alexa predicts Super Bowl LIII will feature a Chiefs vs. Saints match up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you ask Rob Collins, John Holt or anyone at FOX4 will win Sunday's AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and the Patriots, they'll say the Chiefs without hesitation. But if an effort to remain unbiased journalists and give an accurate prediction for the game, we decided to ask a third-party.

"Alexa, who do you pick to win the conference championship games ?" Rob Collins asked.

Alexa's response make Rob and John smile and erupt with excitement.

"For the AFC Championship the Patriots are consistently good during these big match ups; however, the Chiefs are going to send those Super Bowl hogs back to Boston. Go Chiefs!"

Alexa also predicted that the Saints will defeat the Rams Sunday to win the NFC.