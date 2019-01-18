Firefighters find woman dead inside burning Lee’s Summit home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- A woman is dead following a fire at a Lee's Summit home late Thursday.

Firefighters were first dispatched to the home near SW White Ridge Drive and Southwest 6th Street just after 11:20 p.m.

When firefighters arrive at the home, they noticed smoke coming from the house. A second person who lives at the home told them there was a woman in the living room. By the time firefighters got to her, she was dead.

Firefighters also found a small fire in the living room, which may have been the source.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The state fire marshal is helping determine a cause.