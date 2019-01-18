Iconic Western Auto sign will remain on all day Sunday in support of Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom has gone wild with excitement ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Patriots. Now, Western Auto Lofts is getting in on the fun.

The loft building that is home to the iconic Western Auto sign said they will be leaving the sign on all day Sunday in support of the Chiefs.

“Special times call for special measures – you’ll see our sign on all day through Sunday to support our Chiefs!” a spokesperson for the lofts shared to Facebook Friday.

If you pass through downtown be sure to look for it.