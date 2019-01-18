KC Water offers federal employees deferred payments during shutdown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the partial government shutdown drags on, furloughed workers in Kansas City can get some help with their water bills.

On Thursday, the Kansas City Council passed a resolution asking KC Water to defer payments for impacted employees and contractors who are out of work right now.

The workers will have to notify KC Water of their situation and they will be allowed to defer payments until after the shutdown has ended.

Once the federal government reopens, the balances will be due in full. KC Water says there will also be payment plans available for those struggling to catch up.

Eligible federal employees interested in the payment plan can contact KC Water Customer Service at (816)-513-1313 or visit their website here.