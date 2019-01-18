Park Hill elementary student says strangers approached him, asked him to get in their car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are investigating after a student in the Park Hill School District claims two strangers approached him and asked him to get into their vehicle Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release from Park Hill Schools, the incident happened near Barry Apartments, which is near Saint Luke's North Hospital right off of Northwest Barry Road.

The student told police the strangers were in a small red car when they pulled up next to him and asked where the child's mother was and offered to take the child to his parent.

“Where is your mom? We will take you to get her. Get in our car,” the boy recalled the driver saying.

Officials say the driver was a light-skinned white or Hispanic man. The boy told authorities that there was also a white heavy-set woman in the car. She did not say anything.

The Kansas City Police Department said they are increasing patrols in the area.

Safety Alert: Couple approached student at bus stop, asked him to get in car. Details at https://t.co/ht6LGqnrnY — Park Hill Schools (@ParkHillSchools) January 18, 2019

39.099727 -94.578567