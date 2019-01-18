FOX4 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory starts at 6pm for the metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stay Weather Aware today! We're starting out cloudy with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Temperatures will be stay above freezing so expect a cold rain before transitioning to snow. A Winter Weather Advisory go into effect at noon and last through noon Saturday. For areas Northeast of the metro, a Winter Storm Warning is in place. The latest on the timeline, snow totals and what to expect for Chiefs Sunday in the update here!

