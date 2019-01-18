Be ‘Weather Aware’ Friday & Saturday

FOX4 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory starts at 6pm for the metro

Posted 4:30 am, January 18, 2019, by , and , Updated at 07:04AM, January 18, 2019

Stay Weather Aware today! We're starting out cloudy with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Temperatures will be stay above freezing so expect a cold rain before transitioning to snow. A Winter Weather Advisory go into effect at noon and last through noon Saturday. For areas Northeast of the metro, a Winter Storm Warning is in place. The latest on the timeline, snow totals and what to expect for Chiefs Sunday in the update here!

Temperatures

The Forecast

Long Ranger

