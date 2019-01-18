“Let’s Roll” Pork Belly Tacos

Yield: 12 Tacos

Ingredients:

Pork Belly

Pork Belly 2 pounds

Beer, Lager 2 cups

Garlic, Cloves 2 ea

Onion, White, Chopped 2 ea

Limes, Wedges 1 ea

Chile Powder, Ancho 2 T

Salt, Kosher 1 T

Procedure:

1. Mix all ingredients above in 400 pan. Add all ingredients above and allow to braise T 250 for 3-4 hours.

2. Cool pork in braising liquid.

3. Once cool, remove and discard liquid. Pat pork dry and cut into desired portion.

4. Sear pork in hot pan until crispy.

Citrus Pomegranate Relish

Red Bell Pepper 2 oz

Chives, Matchstick Cut 1 oz

Red Onion, Shaved 2 oz

Orange Supremes 3 oz

Pomegranate Seeds 2 oz

Instructions:

1. Thinly julienne red bell pepper and red onion.

2. Cut chives into matchsticks on bias.

3. Season and toss with orange supremes and pomegranate.

TACO BUILD:

1. Flour, Street Taco Shells

2. Seared Pork Belly

3. Red Pepper Jam

4. Orange Pomegranate Relish

5. Chopped Pork Rinds

