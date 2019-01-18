Be ‘Weather Aware’ Friday & Saturday

Make baby back pork ribs like Plowboys BBQ

Posted 8:45 am, January 18, 2019, by

Baby Back Pork Ribs recipe:

Ingredients:

3 lb. baby back pork ribs
Your favorite pork rub
Your favorite barbecue sauce or glaze

Directions:
1. Peel the membrane from the back of the ribs.
2. Rub the ribs generously with your favorite rub.
3. Smoke at 275 degrees for approximately 4 hours, until the meat is loosened from the bone and
tender.
4. Generously brunch your favorite barbecue sauce or glaze over the ribs.

