Make baby back pork ribs like Plowboys BBQ

Baby Back Pork Ribs recipe:
Ingredients:
3 lb. baby back pork ribs
Your favorite pork rub
Your favorite barbecue sauce or glaze
Directions:
1. Peel the membrane from the back of the ribs.
2. Rub the ribs generously with your favorite rub.
3. Smoke at 275 degrees for approximately 4 hours, until the meat is loosened from the bone and
tender.
4. Generously brunch your favorite barbecue sauce or glaze over the ribs.
More recipes:
Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.
Click here to add your name to the list.