Make baby back pork ribs like Plowboys BBQ

Baby Back Pork Ribs recipe:

Ingredients:

3 lb. baby back pork ribs

Your favorite pork rub

Your favorite barbecue sauce or glaze

Directions:

1. Peel the membrane from the back of the ribs.

2. Rub the ribs generously with your favorite rub.

3. Smoke at 275 degrees for approximately 4 hours, until the meat is loosened from the bone and

tender.

4. Generously brunch your favorite barbecue sauce or glaze over the ribs.

