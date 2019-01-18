McCormick and Schmick’s shares recipe for fresh sea scallops with avocado puree

Fresh Sea Scallops with Avocado Puree recipe:
Ingredients:
4 U-10 scallops
1/4 tsp. salt and pepper mix (4to1)
1/2 oz. soy/vegetable/canola oil
1 tbsp. raw bacon, diced small
2-3 roasted fingerling potatoes, halved
1/2 c. fresh-cut corn kernels
1/4 c. tomatoes, diced small
1 tsp. garlic, chopped
1 tsp. shallots, chopped
1 oz. white wine
1 tbsp. butter, unsalted
1 oz. kale
2 tbsp. cilantro leaves, chopped roughly
Directions:
1. Season scallops with salt & pepper, place in oiled hot skillet, and sear until golden brown on each side
2. In a separate sauté pan, heat oil and add bacon. Cook until fat is rendered and bacon is brown.
3. Add fingerling potatoes to the bacon and sauté for 1 minute.
4. Add corn, tomatoes, garlic and shallots and sauté for 1 minute.
5. Deglaze pan with white wine, then reduce by half.
6. Fold butter into wine until a sauce like consistency is created.
7. Add kale and chopped cilantro and wilt into dish.
Avocado Puree recipe:
Ingredients:
1 avocado
Lime zest from 1 lime
1 Tbsp. cilantro, chopped
1/4 tsp. ground cumin
1/8 tsp. ground coriander
1/4 c. red wine vinegar
3 tbsp. sour cream
Pinch of Salt and Pepper
2 tbsp. olive oil
1 small jalapeno, seeded and minched
Directions:
1. Combine all ingredients into a food processor and puree.
2. Serve with fully cooked scallops.
More recipes:
Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.
Click here to add your name to the list.