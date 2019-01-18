McCormick and Schmick’s shares recipe for fresh sea scallops with avocado puree

Fresh Sea Scallops with Avocado Puree recipe:

Ingredients:

4 U-10 scallops

1/4 tsp. salt and pepper mix (4to1)

1/2 oz. soy/vegetable/canola oil

1 tbsp. raw bacon, diced small

2-3 roasted fingerling potatoes, halved

1/2 c. fresh-cut corn kernels

1/4 c. tomatoes, diced small

1 tsp. garlic, chopped

1 tsp. shallots, chopped

1 oz. white wine

1 tbsp. butter, unsalted

1 oz. kale

2 tbsp. cilantro leaves, chopped roughly

Directions:

1. Season scallops with salt & pepper, place in oiled hot skillet, and sear until golden brown on each side

2. In a separate sauté pan, heat oil and add bacon. Cook until fat is rendered and bacon is brown.

3. Add fingerling potatoes to the bacon and sauté for 1 minute.

4. Add corn, tomatoes, garlic and shallots and sauté for 1 minute.

5. Deglaze pan with white wine, then reduce by half.

6. Fold butter into wine until a sauce like consistency is created.

7. Add kale and chopped cilantro and wilt into dish.

Avocado Puree recipe:

Ingredients:

1 avocado

Lime zest from 1 lime

1 Tbsp. cilantro, chopped

1/4 tsp. ground cumin

1/8 tsp. ground coriander

1/4 c. red wine vinegar

3 tbsp. sour cream

Pinch of Salt and Pepper

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 small jalapeno, seeded and minched

Directions:

1. Combine all ingredients into a food processor and puree.

2. Serve with fully cooked scallops.

