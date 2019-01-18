× Nitro Arenacross rider crashes at Kansas City event, suffers critical injries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police tell FOX4 that a 26-year-old man participating in a Nitro Arenacross event on Friday night left the course, struck a wall and was critically injured.

The event was taking place at the Hale Arena at the American Royal Center. FOX4 also confirmed the crash with an event spokesperson, medical personnel went to the arena at about 9 p.m. tonight. The event was cancelled for the rest of Friday evening, but is expected to resume on Saturday morning.

The event’s website advertises the bike event as: “a jaw-dropping show that features gravity defying magnificent entertainment for the whole family to enjoy. This adrenaline-charged show will have our top riders from around the country compete on over 150 truckloads of perfectly manicured dirt on the best arenacross tracks in the nation.”

The rider hasn’t been identified yet, FOX4 will provide updates to this story as more information is released.