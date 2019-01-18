Ron Stallworth, inspiration behind Spike Lee’s movie BlacKkKlansman, stops by FOX4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Ron Stallworth, the real-life inspiration behind Spike Lee's popular film BlacKkKlansman, stopped by the FOX4 Morning Show Friday.

Stallworth was the first black detective in the city of Colorado Springs. He infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan with the help of one of his white colleagues. Stallworth would make phone calls with the KKK and his white counterpart would meet with them in person. Together they helped sabotage cross burning and expose military members who were taking part in KKK activities.

Stallworth released his memoir Black Klansman in 2014. The movie, starring John David Washington and Adam Driver, was released in 2018 to rave reviews.

BlacKkKlansman was nominated for four Golden Globes and was named one of the top 10 films of the year by the American Film Institute.

Stallworth is set to speak to a sold out crowd Friday morning at MCC's MLK luncheon.