Screenland Armour hosting free watch party for fans who don’t have tickets to Sunday’s game

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you think you're TV isn't big enough for the Chiefs game Sunday against the Patriots, you can go watch the game on a different kind of big screen.

Screenland Armour in North Kansas City is hosting a watch party. The party if free to attend.

The theater will be showing the game on its 4K big screen

"I think what makes it a lot of fun is you have a large group of people all rooting for the same team, you're bringing the community together, they all get to hang out at a cool place," Screenland Armour manager Jakob Roberts said.

Doors open to the theater at 5 p.m. You can't bring any food or drinks inside, but they will have food and drinks available for purchase.

Screenland is also showing the game for free on its screen in Tapcade, and in the Crossroads.