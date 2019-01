KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s own Tech N9ne dropped a new song just in time for the big game.

Tech released the song “Red Kingdom” on his Twitter account late Friday night.

The song is clearly an ode to the Chiefs with Tech tweeting, “From ME & STRANGE MUSIC to THE KANSAS CITY Chiefs! #REDKINGDOM. We are SO VERY PROUD OF ALL OF YOU!”

Tech is no stranger to showing the Chiefs some love. He also has a song “Wheels like Hill” about wide receiver Tyreek Hill.