With more winter weather bearing down on metro, MoDOT will deploy 200 trucks to treat roads

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Transportation is ready to tackle the highways interstates ahead of the winter weather expected this weekend.

Crews will start work around midnight, with 200 trucks. MoDOT expects harsh conditions. There will be slick roads when the rain turns to snow and strong winds that make for low visibility. Once the snow hits, officials say they will not salt the roads because the plows will just clear them away. They will monitor the radar to find out if a pre-treatment will be effective.

Last weekend, MoDOT says the conditions were ideal for clearing snow. But this time around, the snow will be harder for crews to manage.

"The conditions will harsh," Lynelle Luthe, Maintenance Engineer for MoDOT's Kansas City District. "Because anytime you have the single digit temperatures, it's harder on the equipment. Sometimes the hydraulics give us problems and if we get snow banks that are frozen hard, that's harder on the equipment to push those out of the way too. So our goal is to keep plowing through the night and keep the snow plowed off the road and try to clear it back as far as we can."

Missouri State Highway Patrol says last weekend's weather brought a lot of issues and they don't want to see a repeat. They urge people to stay off the roads.

"Last weekend we didn't have good results," Sgt. Collin Stosberg with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. "We had over 800 calls for service. We had three weather related fatalities. So we don't want a repeat of that. When this weather event rolls in, absolutely go do not go out in it until the roads are treated and safe. Stay home. If you have to get out, drive at the appropriate speed."

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says of those 800 calls, 160 were for crashes. Ten had injuries.