Hundreds of Chiefs fans rally at Power and Light on eve of AFC Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Despite temperatures in the teens and wind chills near zero, hundreds of Kansas City Chiefs football fans made a pilgrimage to Power and Light, just hours before the team faces off against the New England Patriots for the AFC Championship.

On Saturday night, the Power and Light District was red, loud, and filled with Chiefs fans.

“We wanted to feel the excitement,” said Tom Tovar. “We wanted to feel the coldness,” added the Arizona resident.

Tamara Agnew lives in Phoenix, but is originally from Blue Springs. On Saturday night, she spent her 25th wedding anniversary in Chiefs gear.

“He asked me what I wanted, and I said I wanted Chiefs season tickets,” she said with a smile to her husband. “So I’m here!”

Roughly half the people FOX4 spoke with Saturday at the rally were from out of the Kansas City metro. Several from California, a few from North Carolina, and then there is Chris Stone.

“I’ve been waiting 50 some years for this game,” said Chris Stone. He currently lives in Las Vegas. However, he grew up a Chiefs fan ... in Montana.

“It’s a surreal feeling,” he said. “I think everyone’s feeling the same way. We’ve had so much heartache for so many years. Close calls and bad calls. And now it’s really happening.”

Cathy Brown stood in Power and Light, proudly wearing her Patriots gear. The St. Charles, Mo., resident is a Boston native. She’s never seen the Patriots play in person. She capitalized on the three-and-a-half hour drive to see Tom Brady in Kansas City.

“It’s exciting,” said Brown. “You know, if the better team will win. If Kansas City wins, great. I’ll be happy for them. But of course, I’m rooting for the Patriots.”

The rally was a combination dance party - football game - and cold outdoor event. But it’s nothing compared to what will come Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, and what playing in an AFC Championship means to Kansas City.

Kansas City Power and Light will air the AFC Championship game at 5:40 Sunday afternoon on the big screen. Temperatures are expected to be in the 20’s.