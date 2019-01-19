× Joe’s Weather Blog: Snow is done but the cold and wind are not (SAT-1/19)

Well the snow didn’t amount to a lot in KC…and the flash freeze that occurred seems to be the bigger issue for the untreated surfaces…so be aware of that for the morning at least. I’ll get a more thorough blog done this afternoon as another storm will be coming into the Plains Tuesday into early Wednesday. The good news is we’ll be on the warmer side of that storm at first…we’ll see if there can be a changeover to snow as the storm passes by.

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, windy and cold with highs in the teens and wind chills in the 0° range

Tonight: Clearing (finally) and cold with lows 0-+5° and diminishing winds.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cold with highs in the low>mid 20s

Monday: Increasing clouds and not as cold with highs into the 30s

Discussion:

We just couldn’t coordinate the heavier rain with the influx of colder air to change the heavier rain over to heavy snow last night. The snows in Northern MO were more impressive with 3-5″ up there…but for KC…anywhere from a dusting to 2″ was common.

Some of you may not be happy with that…others are probably thrilled…as you know this was a tricky forecast as I tried to communicate in the blog for the last few days…we were trying to thread a changeover in the heavier precipitation and the colder air dumping into the region…and we just couldn’t quite get there.

All advisories have been dropped.

The next complication is the lunar eclipse forecast for Sunday night. I’ve been worried about clouds for several days and that concern is still there. I don’t know how thick they will be but some may be in the skies when totality occurs at around 10:41 and lasts till 11:43 PM.

The next system to track will affect the area Tuesday…we should be milder (40s?) Tuesday with rain at first…then we’ll see where the storm actually goes and what sort of wraparound component it has with it…last night’s data was sort meh but I haven’t do a thorough analysis of it yet.

Our feature photo comes from Jess Painter up in Tonganoxie

More after 2PM…

Joe