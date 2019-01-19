Be ‘Weather Aware’ Friday & Saturday

Joe’s Forecast: Now the cold is the focus today

Posted 6:56 am, January 19, 2019, by , and

The snow is done and the cold weather isn't. A bitterly cold day today in KC with wind chills near or even below 0° for most of the day and cloudy skies. The good news is Sunday won't be that terrible, but still cold. Our next storm is coming on Tuesday with rain and perhaps some tail end snow

