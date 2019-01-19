× Snow plow driver is killed in one vehicle crash

Overland Park, Kans. — Southbound lanes of 69 Highway are closed at 199th Street this morning as the Kansas Highway Patrol investigates a deadly crash. Kansas Department of Transportation confirms that a snow plow operator has died in a one vehicle crash. The crash involving the KDOT snow plow happened on southbound US 69 Highway south of 207th Street in Johnson County.

Secretary of Transportation, Julie Lorenz, offered her condolences.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family members and the co-workers of our driver.” Lorenz continued “KDOT is one big family, and we know there are many people impacted by this.”

The southbound lanes of US 69 remain closed at 199th Street as KHP Troopers investigate the cause of the deadly crash.