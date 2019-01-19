Plow driver killed in morning crash identified as 25-year-old Paola man

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A plow driver working for the Kansas Department of Transportation killed in a crash Saturday morning has now been identified.

The crash was reported just before 6 a.m. on southbound U.S. 69, just south of 207th Street in Johnson County.

Kansas Highway Patrol said 25-year-old Stephen N. Windler, of Paola, was traveling south on U.S. 69 when for an unknown reason, he went to the right, traversing the shoulder and drove into the grass.

KHP said the vehicle then rolled, causing Windler to fall out of the vehicle. According to KHP, the vehicle came to a rest on top of him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

KDOT said Windler had been working for them since April 28, 2016. His training was up-to-date.

He is survived by a son and was engaged.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly released a statement Saturday morning on the incident.

“My heart is breaking for the family of this dedicated employee,” Kelly said in her statement. “Our KDOT personnel work very hard, at all hours, in dangerous conditions to make our roads safe for their fellow Kansans. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the entire KDOT family.”

⚠️⚠️UPDATE⚠️⚠️ Southbound U-69 has reopened Thoughts & prayers are with the family, friends & entire @KDOTHQ family after the tragic loss of one of our @KansasCityKDOT partners this morning. For more info contact @KDOTHQ KHP crash log information will be available later today — Trooper Candice (@TroopCandiceKHP) January 19, 2019