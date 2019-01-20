Abby Eden and Mark Alford have a message for the man who thinks Arrowhead won’t be loud

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Earlier this week a clip of FOX Sports Radio host Colin Cowherd saying that Chiefs Kingdom wouldn't be loud Sunday gained a lot of attention and made Chiefs fans all over roll their eyes.

FOX4's Mark Alford and Abby Eden have a message for Cowherd ahead of the game.

"You sit on a throne of lies, " Mark Alford said after seeing the clip play. "I dare you to step foot in Chiefs Kingdom, Colon Cowturd."

"I don't know what you have in California," Abby added. " I know that you have a team with some of the best records in the NFL, and ya'll don't even go to their games, but here in Chiefs Kingdom we show up. We don't care what the temperature is like. So in your face."

She got Mark Alford, Nick Vasos and Joe Lauria so fired up, they were z-snapping with her by the end of her rant.

See the hilarious moment in the video player above.