Cheer for the Chiefs by eating these Chiefs-themed foods made just for the AFC Championship game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The love for the Kansas City Chiefs has spread to all parts of our city including the food.
Local restaurants have whipped up special concoctions to get fans pumped up. Check them out in the video player above.
- Red and gold bagels from Meshuggah Bagels. Each customer is allowed to purchase six.
- Hurt's donuts is offering a six-pack of chiefs themed donuts.
- Betty Rae's has created a red velvet lemon "Chiefscake" flavor. They made a lemon cheesecake ice cream and a red velvet ice cream separately and then swirl them together. It's their way to root on the Chiefs.
- "The Well" in Waldo created what they are calling the Mahomes sandwich. It's a tower of fried mac n' cheese, grilled ribeye, Swiss cheese, house made jumbo tater tots, onion rings, and finished with Sriracha ketchup.