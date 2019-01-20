NFL insider says Chiefs are expected to sign Mahomes to record-setting contract in 2020

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs points to the sidelines in celebration after throwing a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter of the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s big news for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship game.
According to NFL insider for ESPN Adam Schefter, the Chiefs are expected to sign Mahomes to a record-setting contract.
Schefter tweeted the news citing sources.
The deal is expected to be signed in 2020, when Mahomes is eligible to do so. The deal is expected to be the NFL’s first $200 million contract.