NFL insider says Chiefs are expected to sign Mahomes to record-setting contract in 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s big news for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship game.

According to NFL insider for ESPN Adam Schefter, the Chiefs are expected to sign Mahomes to a record-setting contract.

Schefter tweeted the news citing sources.

The deal is expected to be signed in 2020, when Mahomes is eligible to do so. The deal is expected to be the NFL’s first $200 million contract.