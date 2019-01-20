Patriots lead Chiefs 14-0 at halftime of AFC championship game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The New England Patriots took a 14-0 lead over the Chiefs into halftime of the AFC championship game, their offensive and defensive lines manhandling Kansas City on a crisp, cold night.

The Patriots had 245 yards while the Chiefs managed 32 yards.

It could have been even worse for the Chiefs. One first-half Patriots drive ended when Tom Brady was intercepted in the end zone.

It was Brady’s first career interception from the 1-yard line. He was 49 of 71 with 43 TDs before that play.

The half was summed up by the closing minutes, when the Patriots marched 90 yards in 2:41 and Brady hit Phillip Dorsett for a 27-yard touchdown reception. The Chiefs got the ball back with 27 seconds left and Patrick Mahomes nearly fumbled it away on their only snap.

Mahomes was just 4 of 8 for 65 yards while getting sacked three times.

It was the first time Kansas City was shut out in a half this season.