1 dead after shooting at KC apartment complex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are on the scene after one person was shot and killed Monday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to KCPD dispatch, just before 3 p.m. a shooting was reported at an apartment complex near 53rd and Oak Leaf Drive near Interstate 435 and Blue Parkway. One person is reported to have died.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

FOX4 has a crew on the scene and will update this developing story as new information becomes available.