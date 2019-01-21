16-year-old shot in head outside Overland Park middle school is expected to be okay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Two Johnson County teenagers are recovering this morning after a shooting in a middle school parking lot.

It happened at Lakewood Middle School near 146th and Metcalf Saturday night.

Overland Park Police said five kids from Blue Valley High School were in the parking lot when someone hit a 15-year-old with a pistol and someone fired a buckshot from a distance that hit a 16-year-old in the head.

Both are expected to be okay.

Police said the victims know who attacked them, but there is no word on whether those suspects have been caught.