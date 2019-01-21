× Chiefs are heading to Mexico to take on the Chargers later this year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Get your passport and gear ready, Chiefs Kingdom because the Chiefs are heading to Mexico.

The NFL just announced the five international games that will be played during the 2019 season. One of those include the Chiefs vs. the Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico.

The other four games will be played in the Untied Kingdom. Those games include:

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers in London

Chicago Bears at Oakland Raiders in London

Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Rams in London

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars in London

The NFL has not yet released specific dates for any of the game.

The Chiefs were scheduled to play the Los Angeles Rams in November in Mexico City, but the game was moved back to Los Angeles due to poor field conditions. Since the game was moved last minute, Chiefs fans who had already booked decided to meet up in Mexico City and cheer their team on from there. See some of the photos of that trip below.