Chiefs are heading to Mexico to take on the Chargers later this year

Posted 9:23 am, January 21, 2019

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs points to the sidelines in celebration after throwing a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter of the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Get your passport and gear ready, Chiefs Kingdom because the Chiefs are heading to Mexico.

The NFL just announced the five international games that will be played during the 2019 season. One of those include the Chiefs vs. the Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico.

The other four games will be played in the Untied Kingdom. Those games include:

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers in London

Chicago Bears at Oakland Raiders in London

Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Rams in London

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars in London

Chiefs game against Rams in Mexico City moved to LA due to field conditions

The NFL has not yet released specific dates for any of the game.

The Chiefs were scheduled to play the Los Angeles Rams in November in Mexico City, but the game was moved back to Los Angeles due to poor field conditions. Since the game was moved last minute, Chiefs fans who had already booked decided to meet up in Mexico City and cheer their team on from there. See some of the photos of that trip below.

Chiefs fans in Mexico City

Chiefs fans Justin Golubski and Matthew Cleveland followed through with their trip to Mexico City, even after the game was moved to Los Angeles, and shared the pictures in this story with FOX4.

Chiefs fans in Mexico City

Chiefs fans in Mexico City

