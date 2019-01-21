× Nitro Arenacross rider who crashed at Kansas City event dies from injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who suffered critical injuries after leaving an arenacross course and crashing into a wall has died. Family confirmed to FOX4 on Monday that Clayton Haney, a 26-year-old man from Excelsior Springs, passed away.

Haney was participating in the Nitro Arenacross event at the American Royal Center’s Hale Arena on Friday night. A crash report says that Haney was riding a KTM off-road style motorcycle when he came to a curve and left the track, striking a cinder block wall. Police say he was wearing a helmet. Emergency personnel took him to a hospital in critical condition that night.

The event’s website advertised the bike event as: “a jaw-dropping show that features gravity defying magnificent entertainment for the whole family to enjoy. This adrenaline-charged show will have our top riders from around the country compete on over 150 truckloads of perfectly manicured dirt on the best arenacross tracks in the nation.”

The event was postponed following the crash on Friday night and resumed on Saturday.