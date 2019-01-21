Police looking for suspect who stabbed man in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Officers with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a stabbing Monday afternoon.

Police say the call came in around 1:45 p.m. in the area of 20th and Ridge, just west of 18th Street.

A male victim is reported to have serious injuries. Police said the suspect left the scene in a vehicle. No arrests have been made at this time.

Police have not released a description of the suspect.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new information becomes available.