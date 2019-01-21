Royals single-game tickets on sale this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Baseball season is almost here, and the Kansas City Royals have announced that single-game tickets will go on sale at the end of the week.

Single- game tickets for the 2019 season go on sale online and on the MLB Ballpark App Friday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets for every regular season home game, including opening day, will go on sale at that time. You can find tickets here.

Kansas City Royals’ Adalberto Mondesi (27) celebrates with Alex Gordon (4) after hitting a three-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Tickets at FanFest will be available Jan. 25 at the ticket booth at Bartle Hall.

Tickets go on sale at the Kauffman Stadium box office and at Price Chopper locations on Feb. 25. at 9 a.m. You can also order tickets by phone at 1-800-6ROYALS.

You can find out how to become a season ticket member here.

For opening day this year, the Royals take on the White Sox at Kauffman Stadium on March 28.

KANSAS CITY, MO – AUGUST 28: Starting pitcher Jakob Junis #65 of the Kansas City Royals is doused with water by catcher Salvador Perez #13 after pitching his first career complete game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium on August 28, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Royals defeated the Tigers to win the game with a final score of 6-2. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)