Woman pays it forward to Catholic Charities for helping her when she needed it

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A local mom and wife who has been through some tough times is now paying it forward.

Kay Fogarty said when she and her husband both lost their jobs at the same time they struggled to find where their next meal would come from.

"Catholic Charities has helped me and my husband, and I’m very appreciative of all the help they’ve done for us," Fogarty said.

The charity has food pantries and offers rental and utility assistance for those in need.

"I am shocked," Emily Wildhaber said with a smile when Fogarty presented her with the award. "I don't think I have ever held this much money. I will definitely put it to good use."

