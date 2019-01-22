19-year-old Kansas woman dies after crash caused by icy road conditions

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. — A 19-year-old Kansas woman has died after a single-vehicle crash caused by icy road conditions.

The incident was reported just after noon Tuesday on westbound Interstate 70, about two miles west of Junction City, Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol report says 19-year-old Ashlen Leigh Lemon, of Hays, Kan., was westbound on I-70 when she lost control of her 2005 Chevy Malibu due to icy road conditions. Lemon went into the median and struck a guardrail.

She was taken to Geary Community Hospital where she died from her injuries. KHP said she was wearing a seat belt.

Trooper Ben Gardner tweeted Tuesday afternoon “RIP Ashlen…May your family be surround with love and support following your passing.”

Freezing rain in the area of Topeka and west of Topeka caused multiple other wrecks Tuesday afternoon, even causing multiple highways to close temporarily.

I-70 eastbound

Geary county

West of Junction City, Ks at a stand still due to a significant crash at the 293 milepost. #KSwx#SlowDown pic.twitter.com/IdJgTre9Tn — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) January 22, 2019

39.028609 -96.831398