2 years after Ventura’s death, he still remains in our hearts and memories

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –- Tuesday marks two years since Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura was killed in a car crash in the Dominican Republic.

It was the first death of an active player in Royals franchise history.

The 25-year-old pitcher, nicknamed “Ace,” spent his entire professional career with the Royals after signing as a non-drafted free agent in 2008 and debuting on September 17, 2013.

He pitched in two World Series with Kansas City, helping the franchise win their second World Series championship in 2015.

He held a 38-31 career record in 94 games and 93 starts at the Major League level. He also made nine postseason starts before the age of 25.

His death had a huge impact not just across the metro but the entire baseball community with many asking the Royals to retire his jersey number 30.

Right before his tragic death, Ventura was helping Royals Charities break ground on their first ever international baseball field.

He also oversaw charity drives here in the Metro. He took part in signings at Gloves For Kids events and for the served as Baseball Tomorrow Fund Ambassador for Royals equipment drives.

We miss you today and every day. #Ace30 pic.twitter.com/IgSltAWHpQ — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) January 22, 2019

(📸: @minda33) pic.twitter.com/XM5EUjBfMc — Omaha Storm Chasers (@OMAStormChasers) January 22, 2019

We love and miss you, Yordano.#TrowFire🔥 #Ace30 pic.twitter.com/IV2jrws7i0 — Betty Ford Dropout (@ManicMinxy) January 22, 2019